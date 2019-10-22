Home Cities Delhi

No corruption taint on my government, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing the volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party in Rohini, Kejriwal said there were fights and conflicts in every family and it was the same within the AAP.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:21 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo |Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said not a “single paisa” of corruption was found against his government as he assured AAP volunteers that till he was alive, the party would remain “honest”.

“A volunteer complained to me about conflicts and fights within the party. Fights and conflicts can happen in any family, but one thing I want to assure you is that you will never hear about corruption or dishonesty in the party or in the government-run by us till I am alive,” he said.

The AAP supremo said in the last five years, a lot of work was done by the Delhi government, but not a “single paisa of corruption was reported against us”.Motivating the party cadre, he said they should fight the Delhi Assembly polls, due early next year, not for the AAP but for the country’s development.

On the cancellation of his Denmark visit, Kejriwal claimed that no one invited BJP mayors to such prestigious conferences, because “everyone knows the reality of the MCD”.The AAP supremo was not able to attend the C-40 Climate Summit in Denmark on October 11 after the Ministry of External Affairs refused political clearance to his visit. He claimed his government’s work gained more popularity after he wasn’t allowed to visit Denmark.

‘Lot of work, but not a paisa of graft’
The AAP supremo said in the last five years, a lot of work was done by the Delhi government, but not a “single paisa of corruption was reported against us”

