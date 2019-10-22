Home Cities Delhi

Riot of colours on Ajmal Khan Road as students paint the street

According to the North MCD, more than 800 students attended the street art festival.

Published: 22nd October 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

A girl paints the road during the Ajmal Khan Road Street Art Festival | ARUN KUMAR

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving street art a new twist, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation organised the ‘Ajmal Khan Road Street Art Festival’ at the recently-pedestrianised Karol Bagh market. The festival, which began around 6.30 in the morning and ended at 1 pm, saw enthusiastic participation by students from secondary schools and colleges. According to the North MCD, more than 800 students attended the street art festival.

“We already have murals and wall paintings across the city. Lodhi Road is famous for such street art, but we thought of giving it a twist and decorating the road. This is the festive season, and a lot of people, including foreigners, have been coming to the market. Such work will further enhance the beauty of Karol Bagh,” said Akriti Sagar, Deputy Commissioner, Karol Bagh area, North MCD. The participants were given the basic outline of the paintings by the civic body, based on which they showed their creativity with design and colours. A 1.3-kilometre-long stretch of the road was painted as part of the festival.

“We chose this market because it was already pedestrianised and we wanted to add something more vibrant. Among all these paintings, the good ones will be kept permanently. However, all the paintings will be there for some time now so that people can come and see the work of these students,” Sagar said.
Among the painters was Akriti Sehgal, a Class 9 student from DAV Public School. “When the event was announced, I immediately said I wanted to be a part of this programme. I do paintings, but this is something totally different and I wanted to experience how roads can be painted. This was the largest canvas for me to date,” said Akriti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajmal Khan Road Street Art Festival North Delhi Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp