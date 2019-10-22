SDMC okays appointment of school teachers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In huge relief for more than 3,770 teachers hired for primary schools run by the South Delhi Municipal Council (SDMC), the civic body on Monday announced that they could join with immediate effect.

“Subject to the outcome of the Writ Petition CWP No 11249/2019 filed in the Hon’bl High Court of Delhi, the candidates who have been issued appointment letters for the post of Teacher (Pry.) under post code 16/17 and 01/18 selected by DSSSB, are allowed to join with immediate effect in SDMC schools,” read the public notice issued by the SDMC, which is the nodal body for hiring teachers.

Last week, following an order from CAT, the SDMC had cancelled the appointment of 3778 teachers who had cleared the DSSSB exam.