‘AAP has funds at disposal for people’s welfare’

Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission Jasmine Shah said the Delhi government has enough funds for the welfare of the people.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:39 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is running an honest administration in the city, Shah said that his party is able to provide free electricity and has proposed for free public transport for women without adding any new taxes as it is honest.

On being asked how the funding is being done, he said Delhi’s budget has been doubled in the last five years. “It has gone up from Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore. There has been a doubling of budget. This shows the honesty with which the funds have been managed,” Shah said.

Shah said that the government has reduced tax rates, as he said the party believes if the tax rates are high, people will avoid paying them.

He explained that if one is running an honest government, they will have a lot of public funding at their disposal.“The government will also fund free travel for women in public transport,” added Shah.

(With inputs from IANS)

