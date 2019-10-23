Amber hues on your table

Home Cities Delhi







By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Within a year of its launch, home décor brand Ellementary has made a mark with its handcrafted products, be it kitchenware, tableware, barware or lamps, kitchen decor and accessories. The newest among these handcrafted products is Amber Love, a tableware collection inspired by nature.

The range offers plates, platters, bowls, serving dishes and jars made from ceramic. The inner part is in amber colour with international food safety glazing.

“The look is completed with a classy matt, hand-marbled technique on the outside with a ribbed texture. All our products are made by local artists in Jaipur,” says Ellementry founder Ayush Baid. The USP of this range is that it is food safe as per international standards, and the bowls can be used as serve-ware as well as bakeware.

“Everything starting from the name to its creation is different except one thing that remains constant and that is the approach driven by the six pillars of Ellementary — handmade by artists; fusion of beauty, utility, materials and finishes; sustainable products; form and function of the products; culture revival and food safe. It’s not just about products, but also about inspiring,  refined and comfortable living. Ellementry takes this philosophy of pure luxury to a new level with this collection,” adds said.

About the name of the collection, he says, “Amber preserves frozen moments of plants and sometime animals for millions of years. The colour, texture and name of this collection is an ode to amber.”

About the collection resembling old-time ceramic pickle jars and handis, Baid says, “Though this collection has not been inspired by those products, cultural revival is one of our mottos, so the resemblance is very much possible.”

