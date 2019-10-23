Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal to pump in Rs 400 crore to ease bottlenecks in European style

Work orders have been issued for three out of the nine stretches and for the rest would be issued by November 15.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he announced his government’s plan to redesign and landscape roads. |

CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he announced his government’s plan to redesign and landscape roads. | ( Photo | Parveen Negi )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has begun a drive of redesigning city roads with an eye on bringing them at par with streets in European cities. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the redesigning of nine stretches to combat traffic congestion and ease out bottlenecks in the city.

Work orders have been issued for three out of the nine stretches and for the rest would be issued by November 15. “All the roads of Delhi will be entirely redesigned as per international standards. Nine road stretches of 45 km will be redesigned on a pilot basis. The cost of redesigning these stretches will be `400 crore,” Kejriwal said at the Delhi Secretariat.

“The wide roads in Delhi turn into narrow lanes after a few miles, and then back into a wide road after a few miles, which create bottlenecks and heavy traffic. Our priority will be to remove these bottlenecks. Our second work would be to increase efficiency of the existing roads. There will be measured and planned spaces for vehicles, non-motorized vehicles, footpaths, and side-lanes,” he informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp