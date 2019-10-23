Home Cities Delhi

Congress issues notice to five Delhi unit leaders who spoke against Chacko

Singhal, Walia, Goswami and Kochar had demanded party Chacko's removal, accusing him of 'leaking' a Sandeep Dikshit's personal letter.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress in-charge P C Chacko.

Delhi Congress in-charge P C Chacko. ( File Photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee has issued show-cause notice to five leaders of its Delhi unit for issuing a public statement against senior party leaders, days after they had hit out at party's state in-charge P C Chacko and demanded his removal.

The Committee has asked for an explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for issuing public statement against senior party leaders, Motilal Vora, Member Secretary, Central Disciplinary Action Committee, said in a statement.

The show-cause notice was issued to former Delhi ministers Kiran Walia, Mangatram Singhal and Ramakant Goswami, and councillors Rohit Manchanda and Jitendra Kumar Kochar.

"They have been asked to explain within 15 days that is on or before November 17, 2019 failing which appropriate action will be initiated against them," the statement said.

At a press conference last month, Singhal, Walia, Goswami and Kochar had demanded party Chacko's removal, accusing him of "leaking" a personal letter written by Sandeep Dikshit, son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Manchanda had also spoken out against Chacko.

They had levelled allegations of corruption against Chacko and demanded Congress president Sonia Gandhi to form a committee to probe the matter.

However, Chacko had denied the charges saying he has sent Dikshit's letter to Gandhi. Dikshit had also accused Chacko of "leaking" his personal letter to the media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Delhi Congress Sheila Dikshit Sandeep Dikshit Chacko
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp