Court directs Delhi Police to lodge FIR against Hyundai for cheating customers

According to the complaint, advocate Vinay Kumar Jain had purchased a car manufactured by Hyundai Motors India in March this year.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A city court on Tuesday directed the Delhi police to lodge an FIR against Hyundai Motors India Ltd for allegedly cheating customers by asking them to obtain CNG kit from CEV Engineers Pvt Ltd, saying their warranty would be void if they installed it from any other centre.

Metropolitan Magistrate Siddhartha Malik asked the station house office (SHO) of the Sarita Vihar police station to register the case and file a status report on October 31.

He alleged that he was informed by the car manufacturer that he had to get CNG installed from CEV Engineers only, otherwise he would not be provided warranty for his vehicle.

He further alleged that the CNG kit that was installed turned out to be defective which was not rectified even after repeated visits to the service centre.

Jain said that though CEV Engineers was an independent company approved by the Transport Department of the Delhi government for the purpose of CNG kit installation, it was being advertised that the company was being managed by Hyundai Motors India.

He claimed that the documents related to approval by the Transport Department do not show anywhere that CEV Engineers is required to install CNG kits only in the vehicles manufactured by Hyundai.

The court said in its order, "From the record it appears that prima facie the general public is being deceived by depicting that CEV engineers is the only authorised company to fit CNG kit in the vehicles of Hyundai Motors."

"Further the general public is being dishonestly induced to obtain CNG kit from CEV Engineers only by threat of warranty being void if they installed the kit from any other authorised centre as approved by the transport department of the state government," it said.

The court further said that considering the nature and complexity of the offence and the capacity of the accused to manipulate relevant record, a thorough investigation was required in the matter by the police authority.

