Home Cities Delhi

Dark Diwali awaits for cracker sellers in Delhi

Small-scale manufacturing and less variety on offer hurting sale of green crackers in city

Published: 23rd October 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Diwali shoppers check out items on display at a market, which has been put together for the Festival of Lights.

Diwali shoppers check out items on display at a market, which has been put together for the Festival of Lights. | ( Photo | Arun Kumar )

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Little profit, small-scale manufacturing and less variety are the most common complaints among the cracker-sellers in old Delhi in the run-up to this Diwali. They said the “only” redeeming factor for them was that they were allowed to resume their business, which had been brought to a grinding halt last year following the Supreme Court’s ban on the sale of crackers.

Maheshwar Dutt Srivastava, 56, who owns a shop in Bazar Paiwalan, said profit came down from 10 per cent to 5 per cent in the wake of the ban. “We have been hit hard. This business is our primary source of livelihood. We used to sell crackers throughout the year till the ban came into effect,” he said.

His 21-year-old niece, Prachi, who assisted him at the shop, said, “Adults may not bother about the variety but when small children come, they look for skyrockets and snakes and come away disappointed as they no longer figure in our stocks. Our business majorly depends on the younger generation. If we fail to attract them, you can imagine the extent of loss that we’ll incur,” she said. She suggested that the government “take measures like installing air purifiers rather than ruining their businesses”. 


Another shopkeeper, who didn’t want to be named, said, “We are happy that we are, at least, allowed to open our shops. Last year, there was nothing, not even green crackers.”

A customer complained that rates of green crackers were higher than the regular ones. “There are only two-three types available in the market,” said Prateek Verma, a 27-year-old businessman.

ALSO READ: Delhi traders object traffic curbs by AAP government for Diwali laser show

Vikrant Tongad from Social Action For Forest & Environment (SAFE), said since the ban came into effect last year, CSIR didn’t get enough time to develop adequate varieties of green crackers.

“There was not enough time to develop an entirely new type of cracker. The CSIR has done a great job. The entire process of certification and licensing takes time. There was no policy in place. Manufacturing at such a huge level could not have been done in such a short span of time,” Tongad said.

He added that the products currently available could cater to only about 10 per cent of the market requirement.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Licensing Unit, Suvashis Choudhary, said that issuance of licences is under process. “The total licence applications were 97. However, 11 were rejected by the fire department. Fifty three licences have been issued so far,” he said.

The officer said online sale of crackers is prohibited. “We will crack down on any online sale. Nothing from the old stock could be sold. We’ve directed district DCPs to take strict action against violators,” he said.

Over 700 kg of illegal crackers seized, 1 held

A man was arrested after more than 700 kilogram of banned firecrackers were seized from his shop in east Delhi, the police said on Tuesday. Vijay Aggarwal (46), a resident of Radhey Shyam park in Geeta Colony owned a flour mill and had stocked the firecrackers inside his shop, they said. He wanted to earn a quick buck by selling the illegal firecrackers ahead of Diwali, police said.
 

“Police received information about banned firecrackers being stocked and sold in a flour mill in Radhey Shyam Park, Jagatpuri. The team raided the premises where banned firecrackers were found,” DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali Delhi Pollution Cracker Ban AAP Green Crackers
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp