Delhi government goes on location hunt to set up mohalla clinics

The sites will be selected at district level committee meeting by 11 CDMO officers and the rent will be fixed by rent fixation committee at the district level with the PWD as a member.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:38 AM

CM Kejriwal recently launched 100 new mohalla clinics in the city.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state health department has begun looking for rented accommodations within the range of 1 km of localities to set up Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics.

“Each clinic will serve about 10,000 to 15,000 people. We want them to be easily accessible to the public and thus want the clinics to be within about 1 km of localities,” said a public notice issued by state Director General Health Services (DGHS).

The minimum criterion set by the government back in August while looking for rented accommodations required space of at least 50-60 square meter, two rooms along with two toilets and a maximum rent of Rs 20,000. These conditions have since been modified.

The minimum criterion now while looking for rented accommodations where Mohalla clinics can be established, must have a minimum space of 40 sq meter and one toilet. The rent has been also increased to a maximum of Rs 30,000 per month. As per the requirement, the rented room has to be on the ground floor.

The sites will be selected at district level committee meeting by 11 CDMO officers and the rent will be fixed by rent fixation committee at the district level with the PWD as a member.

So far, since 2015, more than 300 such clinics have been established in the city. As per Delhi government data, 1.62 crore patients have visited the mohalla clinics from 2015 till July 2019.

