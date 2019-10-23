Delhi traders object traffic curbs by AAP government for Diwali laser show

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Local traders have voiced strong opposition to restrictions on the movement of vehicles proposed during the government’s ‘Laser Diwali’ show at Connaught Place.

Many shop owners put up placards and posters enlisting their protest in the matter. The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued a statement saying it would be a ‘Black Diwali’ for traders if the restrictions were enforced.



“It is sad and unfortunate that the government has not even involved us in the decision making process. We run our establishments here and know what could be done and what cannot. The government is leaving us with no option but to shut shop for four days and sit at home, ringing in a black Diwali. Past experience shows that hindering normal traffic movement even for a day spells chaos here and the government is planning to put the curbs in force for four days,” Atul Bhargava, president, NDTA, said.

The government had said that for the Diwali show to go off as planned, traffic will have to be stopped or diverted from the Inner Circle.