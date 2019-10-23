Home Cities Delhi

DMRC takes driver’s seat of Gurugram's Rapid Metro link

The DMRC has made sure that adequate manpower is available to ensure normal and uninterrupted service on these Metro lines once it takes over their operations.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram, developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL), on Tuesday night following an order to that effect by the Haryana and Punjab High Court last month.

The services on the 11.6 km long corridor will continue as per the normal time table. The DMRC has made sure that adequate manpower is available to ensure normal and uninterrupted service on these Metro lines once it takes over their operations.

“DMRC is committed to providing the best possible service to the commuters on the Rapid Metro line. The DMRC management has already deployed adequate staff to maintain station operations, train operations, signalling and telecom, electrical, traction, safety and security so that the passenger services are maintained in a trouble-free manner,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

With rising debt impeding the Rapid Metro operations, the matter reached Punjab and Haryana High Court in the first week of September as the contract between Rapid Metrorail and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for operations was coming to an end.

The court disposed of two petitions filed by the Haryana government, challenging a termination notice served on it in July by the Rapid Metro and directed the Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL) to hand over  control to the DMRC, with whom the Haryana government had entered into an agreement for five years, by October 16.

