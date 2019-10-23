Give your home a festive look this Diwali

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

With just five days left for the biggest festival of the season, Diwali, you all must be busy cleaning and decorating your homes. How to do up a home — which decorative pieces to buy and what colours and fabric of upholstery and furnishing should be used — is the question we all face. Whatever decorations you do, installations you put, keep in mind one simple basic rule — never go overboard with anything and make additions or deletions, keeping mind the overall look of your space.

“You can add a statement piece either by way of its colour, material or sculptural form, complete with its own set of lighting and accessories, based on the form, utility and overall ambience of the area. The rest of the house can have more subtle and simpler additions to create a stylish festive look,” says Punam Kalra, Director, I’M The Centre for Applied Arts.

Begin with decorating your entrance with a rangoli. Place some earthen diyas around it. You may also put some floating candles and flowers in a large bowl of water at the entrance.

Lights



Keep your space well-lit at all times during the Diwali season. This time go a little different in your lighting. Instead of rice/fairy lights outside your homes, put some in glass bottles or mason jars to accentuate the corners of your room or place them strategically in your garden area or amid your plants in the balcony or on the terrace. Use tea lights and candles in plenty. Tea lights and aromatic candles make a house vibrant and lend it a positive feel. The markets are deluged with all kinds of tealight holders and candle stands, pick one of your choice, and go happily overboard. These never ever look over the top.

“Chandeliers designed in semi-precious stones and trendy metals add a feeling of warm luxury to a room while traditional jaali and motif inspired corner lamp adds delicate light patterns, highlighting the space and creating a stunning experience,” says Kalra.

Furnishings



Interior designers advise warm tones in bright colours and metallic textures as these lend a cosy and festive look to space. “For a rich look, go for natural fabrics like silk, Chanderi and linen. If your furniture is dark, go for lighter shades and if it’s light, go for darker and brighter cushions,” says Reecha Sharma, CEO & Designer, Bogainville.

Carpets and rugs



Brighten up your room with colourful rugs and carpets. “Avoid using synthetic rugs, rather go for wool rugs as wool absorbs humidity and keeps the surroundings dry. Further wool is antibacterial and dirt, dust and mite resistant,” says Sharma.

Accessories



Accessorising your home is the key to a beautiful decor. “Artifacts can fill up your corners effectively. So, spice up your space with some fascinating artefacts and decor pieces, a beautiful painting or a piece of wall art to add character to your space,” says Ankur Shingal, Founder, Ansavv. Agrees Kalra.



“Quirky, accessories such as bells, incense stick holders, torans, uruli, tall lamps, mirrors in different geometric shapes and materials, all look great,” she says. Lastly, do add a touch of metal to your room, be it in upholstery, lighting, furniture or wall hangings, advises Kalra.



“It’s not just silver or gold, but it can be an assorted choice — gold, rose gold, copper, brass, silver, iridescent or black nickel,” she says.