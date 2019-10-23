Home Cities Delhi

I-T raids unearth Rs 1,000 crore worth hawala money in Delhi

The tax department has also found links to money laundering involving the business group engaged in e-governance projects and financial services.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a massive search operation in Delhi, the Income Tax (I-T) department has unearthed hawala and other accommodation entries of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

"The search and seizure action has led to unearthing of several incriminating evidence establishing large scale tax evasion, hawala transactions and money laundering by the said taxpayer group," the tax department said in a statement.

The business group has presence across several cities in the country in India and also in Dubai.

"Preliminary enquiries reveal the quantum of accommodation entries and hawala transactions to be more than Rs 1,000 crore," the tax department said.

