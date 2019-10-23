Legal eagle wins Top Asia title at beauty pageant

Home Cities Delhi

Legal professional-cum-quaintrelle Priyanka Dewan made India proud by winning the Top Asia title at Woman of the Universe, an international beauty pageant for married women.

By Express News Service

Draped in a beautiful beige gown with dazzling earrings for the round, Dewan looked like a queen.

“Considering different colours for all my attires, I chose my favourite colour, beige, for the finale. The pageant meant a million dreams to me and I didn’t want to miss out on anything so I designed this special attire myself,” said an ecstatic Dewan after winning the title.

Dewan represented the rich culture of Indian classical singing with a rendition of Raag Hameer on high note which connected her with the jury as well as the audience. She is a trained classical singer and holds a senior diploma in Hindustani Classical music from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad. And at 37, she is also a well-positioned lawyer who holds the title of Mrs Royal India Universe International 1st Princess 2018 by Mrs India Home Makers (MIHM).

A spiritual person, she maintains her mind-body equilibrium with the ancient meditation technique, Vipassana. Driven by her zeal for women empowerment, she is keenly involved in various activities, the most recent being the Influencer, Energy Division for Womennovator, an initiative supported by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, to provide a platform to women entrepreneurs.

