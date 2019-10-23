Home Cities Delhi

Three armed men nabbed after exchange of fire at Connaught Place

It is suspected that the accused were involved in allegedly robbing an expensive bicycle and an iPhone from a 24-year-old man at Connaught Place last week.

Published: 23rd October 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Another trooper of the border guarding force has sustained bullet injury.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three armed men, who targeted morning walkers and cyclists at Connaught Place, were nabbed following an exchange of fire with the police near Shankar Market on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Salim (22), Mohammad Ismail (24) and Sayud (22), they said.

One of their accomplice managed to flee the spot, they said.

The police laid a trap after they received information that the suspects would again try to target morning walkers near Shankar Market.

The suspects, who arrived on a motorcycle, were asked to stop by a police team.

Instead of stopping, the duo started firing at the police.

In self defence, the police also fired back at them, a senior police officer said.

During the exchange of fire, Salim and Ismail suffered bullet injuries in their legs and were taken to RML hospital for treatment, the officer added.

While Sayud was arrested, another suspect managed to flee from the spot, the officer said.

It is suspected that the accused were involved in allegedly robbing an expensive bicycle and an iPhone from a 24-year-old man at Connaught Place last week.

A case has been registered and raids are being carried out to nab the absconding suspect, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi robbery Connaught place shooting
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp