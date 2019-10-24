Home Cities Delhi

Diwali won’t be as bad as last year in terms of air quality in Delhi, say experts  

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research institute said that the high wind speed will positively influence Delhi’s air quality.

Published: 24th October 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask mans traffic amid smog and air pollution in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

The authorities said that high deterioration in AQI of Delhi is only expected by the first week of November. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Residents of the national capital have something to cheer about. While the air quality in the region deteriorated on Wednesday and was recorded in the ‘poor’ category, authorities said that the condition during Diwali this year is “likely not to be as bad as last year”.

The air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was recorded at 244 against Tuesday’s 206, according to the data available with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research institute (SAFAR) said that the high wind speed will positively influence Delhi’s air quality.

 “A slight decrease in the stubble burning activity in Haryana and Punjab has been noticed over the last 24 hours,” it also said.

“The surfaces, as well as boundary layer winds, are forecast to change direction to easterly by tomorrow afternoon. This will decrease the biomass pollutant share in the Delhi region which is relatively very low so far,” the SAFAR said.

It said that no drastic deterioration in air quality is expected for the next two days.“Air quality during Diwali period is likely to be not as bad as last year which is being followed closely and a clearer forecast will be issued on October 25,” it said.

The authorities said that high deterioration in AQI of Delhi is only expected by the first week of November.

“The repeated western disturbances are expected in the last week of October, which is likely to positively influence Delhi’s air quality.“According to the current analysis, the situation on Diwali may not be as bad as last year. SAFAR will update its analysis in the coming days. The calm anticyclonic condition is expected to restrengthen only by the first week of November and associated sinking motion will make the atmosphere very stable with calm surface winds,” SAFAR said.

Deteriorating AQI still a concern

SAFAR predicted that there will be no drastic deterioration in air quality over the next two days, even though it did deteriorate on Wednesday. According to data by the CPCB, the air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was recorded at 244 against 206 on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp