National Institute of Social Defence to start free course to families for elderly care 

​Regional Resource and Training Centres will run training programmes and also coordinate with Resident Welfare Associations in order to pool in families. 

By Ritwika Mitra
NEW DELHI:  The National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) is set to run a pilot programme wherein families will be sensitised on how to care for their elderly members. 

Regional Resource and Training Centres (RRTCs) will run training programmes and also coordinate with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in order to pool in families. 

The idea is to sensitise families on geriatric care and raise their awareness on the importance of caring for the elderly, especially those diagnosed with medical conditions. The programme aims to equip family members with basic skill sets so that they can be caregivers to their ageing parents.

“The NISD will run the pilot project through the RRTCs. All family members cannot afford to attend a caregivers’ course. They need techniques of caregivers.

So, we will organise the one-week training programme for them. This was a part of the NISD action plan. It will be free of cost for the participants,” said an NISD official.  Each batch is likely to consist between 15 to 20 families, the official added. 

