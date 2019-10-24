Ravidas temple row: AAP, Congress playing divisive politics, attacks BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress of trying to extract political mileage out of the controversy surrounding the demolition of Sant Ravidas temple in the capital. The temple, in the Tughlaqabad forest area, was razed on the order of the Supreme Court.

BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav claimed that with Assembly polls round the corner, the AAP and the Congress were trying to divisive politics on the issue. The party, however, welcomed the Supreme Court’s sanction to the Centre’s revised offer of land allocation for restoration of the temple.



It is believed that wary of an erosion of Dalit votes in the next Assembly elections in the national capital, the BJP switched to damage-control mode.