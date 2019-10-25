Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police to involve schools in road safety campaign  

The campaign has been an annual feature of the Road Safety Cell of the Delhi Traffic Police since 2016. It is organised as part of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-20.

Published: 25th October 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday launched their ‘School Road Safety Awareness Campaign for academic year 2019-20’. It will involve schools in their effort to sensitise people on road safety.

The campaign has been an annual feature of the Road Safety Cell of the Delhi Traffic Police since 2016. It is organised as part of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-20.

“This effort along with many other measures has brought a substantive decline of 18 per cent in the number of fatal accidents this year in comparison to the last year,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Suman Goyal.

According to the data available with police, the number of fatal accidents dropped to 239 this year in comparison with cases recorded till October 15, 2018.

Till October 15, this year, the Road Safety Cell covered around 1,300 schools, sensitising around seven lakh students, Goyal said. The importance of road safety and traffic rules was explained through lectures, interactive sessions and movies.

In the coming months, competitions will be organised at different levels.

Commissioner Amulya Patnaik called on school principals and teachers to instil the habit of obeying traffic rules among students.

“Road discipline should come naturally. It needs to be inculcated and cultivated at a formative age, as it would help in the making of law-abiding citizens,” Patnaik said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School Road Safety Awareness Campaign
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp