Delhi Police to involve schools in road safety campaign  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday launched their ‘School Road Safety Awareness Campaign for academic year 2019-20’. It will involve schools in their effort to sensitise people on road safety.



The campaign has been an annual feature of the Road Safety Cell of the Delhi Traffic Police since 2016. It is organised as part of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-20.

“This effort along with many other measures has brought a substantive decline of 18 per cent in the number of fatal accidents this year in comparison to the last year,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Suman Goyal.

According to the data available with police, the number of fatal accidents dropped to 239 this year in comparison with cases recorded till October 15, 2018.



Till October 15, this year, the Road Safety Cell covered around 1,300 schools, sensitising around seven lakh students, Goyal said. The importance of road safety and traffic rules was explained through lectures, interactive sessions and movies.

In the coming months, competitions will be organised at different levels.



Commissioner Amulya Patnaik called on school principals and teachers to instil the habit of obeying traffic rules among students.



“Road discipline should come naturally. It needs to be inculcated and cultivated at a formative age, as it would help in the making of law-abiding citizens,” Patnaik said.