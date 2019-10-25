Home Cities Delhi

Differently abled people protest for jobs, ground traffic in central Delhi

The agitators blocked the road on Wednesday and said they will end their protest after getting appointment letters.

Published: 25th October 2019

Differently abled protesters stage a sit-in on a road near Mandi House in New Delhi.

Differently abled protesters stage a sit-in on a road near Mandi House in New Delhi.| ( Photo | Arun Kumar )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuters had to face inconvenience as traffic snarls were reported in central Delhi on Thursday owing to a protest at Mandi House by differently-abled people who had applied for group D jobs in the Railways.

They had staged a protest at Mandi House on Wednesday, demanding that railway officials meet them. They continued their protest on Thursday, leading the police to divert the traffic on the route which caused jams. 

“We have blocked the Mandi House roundabout area for traffic and the vehicles have been diverted to other routes,” a senior traffic police official said. “Traffic is affected on Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar to ITO due to demonstration at Mandi House. Traffic coming from Akshardham towards ITO has been diverted towards Geeta Colony,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The Bhagwan Das Road is currently closed for traffic and other roads at the roundabout are functioning. Commuters were advised to use Tilak Marg and India Gate to reach Mandi House since Sikandra Road and Bhagwan Das Road had to be closed owing to the protest.

The agitators blocked the road on Wednesday and said they will end their protest after getting appointment letters. On Wednesday, the protesters blocked the Mandi House roundabout at around 3 pm.

Fight to the finish

The protesters, who had applied for Group D jobs in the Railways, said they would not call off their stir till such time they are handed appointment letters

(With PTI inputs)

