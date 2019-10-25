Home Cities Delhi

Discoms to benefit from solar panels: Study

The study is aimed at giving a push to the Aam Aadmi Party government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Solar Power Scheme’.

Published: 25th October 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Solar energy, solar panels

Currently, rooftop panels generating approximately 105 megawatts of solar power have been installed across Delhi. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power distribution companies in the national capital stand to benefit if they can scale up installation of rooftop solar panels at the homes of their consumers, especially those falling in lower tariff slabs, a study conducted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) says.

The study says that residential consumers will stand to benefit more than industrial or commercial ones.

The study is aimed at giving a push to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Solar Power Scheme’. As part of policy, the government would provide incentives to households where rooftop solar panels are installed.

Many of the newly-built government schools in the Capital have solar panels installed on their rooftops. Recently, the government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved disbursal of Generation-based Incentive (GBI) half-yearly, instead of annually by discoms. The government pays compensation to the power utilities for the GBI disbursed.

The BSES, in a statement, said discoms stand to record a net gain of up to Rs 0.22 for every unit of electricity generated through solar panels. It works out to around or over Rs 5,500 (net-present value) for every kilowatt of capacity installed over a system’s lifetime. The amount is addition to the money saved by consumers having solar rooftop installations.

According to the government, domestic consumers will not have to spend a penny for installation of solar panels. It will be done by select service providers. The cost of electricity generated through solar power for group housing societies will be Rs 1 per unit. The AAP government will provide a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit to societies.

Currently, rooftop panels generating approximately 105 megawatts of solar power have been installed across the city, mostly in government buildings, courts, schools and other buildings. 

The government is actively trying to persuade residents in many co-operative group housing societies across the national capital to have rooftop solar panels installed.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Discoms solar panels
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp