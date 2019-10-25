Home Cities Delhi

Three old-age homes, recreation centres for elderly to open by November in Delhi

Once the 29 new recreation centres for the elderly are up and running, the total number of such facilities across the national capital would rise to 133.

Published: 25th October 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Old People

The centres are equipped with a game room, library and a physiotherapy section.

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will open three old-age homes and 29 recreation centres for the elderly by next month. The recreation centres, which are ready, will be thrown open in a week. However, the old-age homes, which are being given finishing touches, will be ready by the end of November.

The centres are equipped with a game room, library and a physiotherapy section. They will also afford space for the city’s elderly to indulge their hobbies and take part in other leisure pursuits. There will also be an opportunity for them to learn new-age ways of staying connected such as through the social media.

Once the 29 new recreation centres for the elderly are up and running, the total number of such facilities across the national capital would rise to 133. The social welfare department is currently in the process of examining proposals of NGOs, which have evinced an interest in running these old age homes.

Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and similar organisations, which have been registered for more than three years and are interested in running these recreation centres, can also apply to avail the benefits of a government scheme to this end. As part of the scheme, the government will allocate `75,000 each to these organisations as a one-time grant.

Coming just months ahead of the Assembly elections, the move is being seen as part of the continuing efforts of the ruling party to woo senior citizens. The government has announced several measures, including a scheme to send batches of elderly residents on a free pilgrimage every year, to win their support.

The three old-age homes will come up in Kanti Nagar, Lampur and Wazirpur areas. Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal is personally monitoring the progress of this project and has also called for an elderly to be the points person through whom senior citizens can complain about pension not reaching them on time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Old Age Centre
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp