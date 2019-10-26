Delhi hosts state-level quiz to create awareness about Centre’s schemes for assembly elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to connect with young voters ahead of Assembly election, the Gyan Foundation is holding a state-level quiz competition in based on policies, schemes, and projects launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre in last six years.

The independent organization, run by associates of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated think-tank, aims to create awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work, welfare scheme and also ‘failure’ of the Aam Aadmi Party government.“The quiz papers include questions related to work undertaken by Modi government like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana (National Health Protection Scheme funded by the Centre). Or which states have implemented the scheme or not?



This way, they will come to know that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not executed the scheme yet. After the quiz, they are explained the schemes and also told correct answers during 30 minutes session,” he said.

The age limit for contestants is 16-24 years and three winners of every round are entitled of a cash reward of `2,100-`51,000. To participate in the quiz, one has to give details including phone number and social media contact information.Virendra Sachdeva, co-founder of Gyan foundation said, “The younger generation should know about the work being done by their government. The idea behind the exercise is to channel the energy and goodwill of youth into collective action aimed at building national pride,” he said.

The first session of the quiz was held in Mayur Vihar on Friday. The three winners of the first round being organised in each 70 assembly will qualify for the second round to be held across seven parliamentary seats.

“We are expecting at least 200 participants from each assembly, which means the foundation have names and other details of 14,000 young voters. Majority of participants are college students and eligible voters but a significant number of school students are also coming. With their help, we can run an awareness campaign on social media hence they will play an important role during elections,” said the member.