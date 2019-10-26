Home Cities Delhi

Delhi hosts state-level quiz to create awareness about Centre’s schemes for assembly elections

The independent organization, Gyan Foundation, run by associates of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated think-tank, aims to create awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work.

Published: 26th October 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

The first session of the quiz was held in Mayur Vihar.

The first session of the quiz was held in Mayur Vihar. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to connect with young voters ahead of Assembly election, the Gyan Foundation is holding a state-level quiz competition in based on policies, schemes, and projects launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre in last six years. 

The independent organization, run by associates of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated think-tank, aims to create awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work, welfare scheme and also ‘failure’ of the Aam Aadmi Party government.“The quiz papers include questions related to work undertaken by Modi government like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana (National Health Protection Scheme funded by the Centre). Or which states have implemented the scheme or not?

This way, they will come to know that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not executed the scheme yet. After the quiz, they are explained the schemes and also told correct answers during 30 minutes session,” he said. 

The age limit for contestants is 16-24 years and three winners of every round are entitled of a cash reward of `2,100-`51,000. To participate in the quiz, one has to give details including phone number and social media contact information.Virendra Sachdeva, co-founder of Gyan foundation said, “The younger generation should know about the work being done by their government. The idea behind the exercise is to channel the energy and goodwill of youth into collective action aimed at building national pride,” he said.

The first session of the quiz was held in Mayur Vihar on Friday. The three winners of the first round being organised in each 70 assembly will qualify for the second round to be held across seven parliamentary seats. 

“We are expecting at least 200 participants from each assembly, which means the foundation have names and other details of 14,000 young voters. Majority of participants are college students and eligible voters but a significant number of school students are also coming. With their help, we can run an awareness campaign on social media hence they will play an important role during elections,” said the member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Elections BJP BJP Schemes
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp