Delhi

EPCA seeks Supreme Court direction against burning of waste

The Supreme Court-mandated body said it found massive quantities of plastic, industrial and other waste dumped and burnt in vacant areas across the city.     

Published: 26th October 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi winters, Delhi fog, air quality

The three pollution control boards may be directed to rigorously monitor the emissions, especially at night, and take action against no-compliant industries. (Photo | EPS, Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Friday urged the apex court to direct the pollution control boards of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no waste is burnt in their regions and chimney emissions are strictly monitored.

In a special report on pollution hotspots in NCR submitted to the court, the Supreme Court-mandated body said it found massive quantities of plastic, industrial and other waste dumped and burnt in vacant areas across the city.     

The court may direct the pollution control boards of the three states to “ensure that no waste is burnt in their regions and that they find methods to remove the piled-up waste to process or incinerate it. There are standards for particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides. The industry is required to be compliant with the standard and ensure that there is no pollution,” the EPCA report said.

The three pollution control boards may be directed to rigorously monitor the emissions, especially at night, and take action against no-compliant industries, it suggested.

In the report, the EPCA pointed out that the pollution control boards have been penalising developers for mismanagement of dust at construction sites. However, these penalties are not leading to remedial actions as developers continue to operate ignoring the pollution being caused.  To check such incidents, it said, the pollution control boards can be asked to file status report on the penalties imposed with names of offenders.

