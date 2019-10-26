Home Cities Delhi

ISKCON temple in Delhi's Dwarka bedecked with lights and flowers for Diwali

By Express News Service

Year after year, the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have been a cause of concern which increases manifold as the Festival of Lights approaches. The incidence of smog and pollution has overshadowed the thrill and excitement of Diwali. According to photographs recently shared by NASA, the pollution levels this year have already reached alarming levels. 

However, for an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali experience, visit the ISKCON Temple, Dwarka, till October 28, as the edifice is decked up only in flowers and lanterns. There will be a 10ft bamboo canopy, lanterns, flower strings, glitter buntings and beautiful diyas to light up the temple. The focus is to keep it clean, green and as authentic as possible. 

A 3D painting of Ayodhya as the capital of Ikshvaku dynasty of Khosala, with Rama and Dasharatha, has been created on the temple’s walls. The temple has attempted the age-old customs of gobar and beeswax diyas instead of wax candles and electric lights. This endeavour not only benefits the environment but also largely supports the potter community.

The temple has also installed bells which when rung, the sound it produces is meant to create unity in the left and right sides of our brain. This sound lasts seven seconds in echo mode and is more soothing and joyous as compared to the bursting of bombs.  

Instead of lighting up the sky with rockets and spoiling the environment with smoke and dust particles, the sky will be lit up with Chinese Lanterns. For Govardhan Puja, a mountain of food prepared by the devotees and arranged in symbolism of the Govardhan Parvat, will be created and the food will be shared with the needy as prasad. 

Another innovative attraction is the Vaanar Sena Selfie Point with lights as also a 6ft cut-out of Hanuman Statue, another selfie point. 

Green Diwali ideas at home

In the spirit of celebrating green Diwali at your home, add plants to your interiors. These natural air purifiers are cost-effective, aesthetic, and known to improve your mental and physical well-being. Both Ferns N Petals (FnP) and Flower Tree have a wide variety of lush indoor plants this Diwali, including air-purifying ones, foliage, cactus and succulents that make great gifting options. Ferns N Petals’s edible crackers chocolate box is a worthy mention.

