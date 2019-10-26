Home Cities Delhi

Painting of PM Modi with Gandhi fetches rupees 25 lakh at e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementoes gifted to the PM.

Published: 26th October 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Father of the Nation at the e-auction of his mementoes in New Delhi.

A view of the painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Father of the Nation at the e-auction of his mementoes in New Delhi. ( Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The exhibition cum e-auctioning of mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew to a close on Friday with the highest bid of Rs 25 lakh for a painting of the PM with Mahatma Gandhi, a statement from the government said.

All proceeds from the e-auction will be donated towards funding the Namami Gange Mission. The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementoes gifted to the PM.

Items were kept on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. The mementoes feature diverse objects and memorabilia, including paintings, sculptures, shawls, jackets and traditional musical instruments.

Initially, the e-auction was supposed to be held till October 3. However, a decision was taken to extend the auction process for another three weeks. As of today, all items on auction stand sold-out.

Celebrities, politicians and activists have shown interest in the auction, with many like Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and singer Kailash Kher endorsing it.

Amongst the mementos on display, the lowest base price was kept at Rs 500 for items like a small statue of Lord Ganesha and decorative wooden box in lotus shape. The highest base price of Rs 2.5 lakh was reserved for an acrylic painting with a tri-colour background of the Prime Minister with Mahatma Gandhi, which has received a final bid of Rs 25 lakh.

A framed photograph of the PM receiving blessings from his mother, with a base price of Rs 1,000, has received a bid of Rs 20 lakh. Other popular auction items include an exhibit of Manipuri Folk Arts (an original base price of Rs 50,000, sold for a bid of Rs 10 lakh), a metallic sculpture of a cow feeding a calf (a base price of Rs 4,000, sold for a bid of Rs 10 lakh) and a metallic 14 cm statue of Swami Vivekanand (base price of Rs 4,000 that has received a final price of Rs 6 lakh).With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Gandhi PM Modi Painting
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp