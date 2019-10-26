Home Cities Delhi

Plea filed in Delhi High Court seeking wages for casual labourers in hotels

The plea also referred to posters and handbills promising immediate job opportunities in three and five-star hotels in the national capital.

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to ensure wages for casual labourers working at five-star hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and with catering service providers.

Advocate CR Jaya Sukin said in his plea that "a systematic fraud is being committed by some unscrupulous persons" by exploiting the uneducated and unemployed persons under the garb of providing job in five-star hotels with daily payments.

The plea also referred to posters and handbills promising immediate job opportunities in three and five-star hotels in the national capital.

It contended that after seeing such posters, hundreds of unemployed people contact the addresses mentioned in the advertisements and are later asked for a registration fee, dress fee and advance service charges before offering them work.

"After the payments are made, the applicants are sent to parties, marriages and other functions at five and three-star hotels and other places for cleaning dishes, disposing off waste, loading, unloading for 10-12 hours. They are told that this is training without any stipend," it said.

Sukin, in his plea, stated that these alleged fraudsters collect the wages of these applicants from hotels but the money never reaches to the workers fully.

"In this manner, the pitiable position of the unemployed persons is being exploited by fraudsters and they are being cheated both of the initial amount and also the wages," the plea said.

It stated that the managers of all five and three-star hotels and other such institutions are involved in this fraud.

