Two men stabbed to death by security guards in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men were stabbed to death allegedly by two security guards following a scuffle in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil (25) and Ravi Kumar (29), they said. The incident took place on Friday at a construction site near a school.

According to the police, Ravi's father, Ram Singh, was constructing a house and the security guards - Jai Kumar (27) and Dharmender - used to stay at the site.

On Friday, after Ravi arrived drunk at the construction site, an altercation broke out between him and Dharmender, a senior police official said.

Following the scuffle, Dharmender called Jai for help while Ravi called his acquaintance Sunil. A scuffle broke out between the four people, the official said.

Ram Singh along his other son, Shashi, also arrived at the spot. Jai and Dharmender attacked Ravi and Sunil with a knife, the official said.

"On reaching the spot, Sunil was found dead while an injured Ravi was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

A case of murder has been registered. While Jai Kumar was arrested from the spot, teams have been deployed to nab his accomplice who managed to escape, the officer said.