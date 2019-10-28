Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik meets personnel on duty on Diwali night

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To boost the morale of police personnel on duty on Diwali night, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, along with senior officers, met some of them to convey greetings on Sunday evening, police said.

Patnaik met police personnel deployed on night shift at major intersections of the national capital to ensure that the law and order remained intact, they said.

The top cop met the personnel deployed on night shift at Connaught Place, DDU Marg, ITO, Chilla check-post and the Police Control Room at Haidarpur and distributed sweets and conveyed Diwali greetings to boost their morale.

Senior police officers also took rounds in their respective districts and conveyed their wishes to the staff deployed on night shift.