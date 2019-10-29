Big names like Rekha Bhardwaj to perform at Urdu Heritage festival 2019 in Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: Classical singers and popular artistes such as Talat Aziz, Rekha Bhardwaj, Salman Ali, Shilpa Rao, Tauseef Akhtar, Manjhari Poorvaguru, and Nizami brothers will feature in a six-day cultural festival beginning from Wednesday. The performances will be part of the Urdu heritage festival at Central Park in Connaught Place. 

The organiser Urdu Academy, under the patronage of the arts, culture, and language department, has planned Sufi Qawwalis, Ghazals, Dastan Goi, Mushaira, drama, poetry, and several events.

“We are pleased to present the Urdu Heritage Festival in a bigger and better avatar. Urdu is an integral part of Delhi’s cultural and literary history. It is an important marker of Delhi’s composite culture,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who will inaugurate the event.  

“Our government hopes to create an environment of harmony and love through such programmes. We want to ensure that Urdu is not only well preserved but it also advances linguistically and socially.” 

This celebration of Urdu will bring together all the lovers of Urdu who can enjoy the use of the language in varied forms, said Sisodia.

