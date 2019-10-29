Home Cities Delhi

Students stopped dean’s ambulance, will take action: JNU administration

The notice said DoS Umesh Kadam’s condition was getting worse and even his wife and children pleaded with the students.

Published: 29th October 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday said it would take “severe action” against some students who disallowed an ambulance carrying Dean of Students (DoS) to hospital after he fell ill during a meeting.

A notice issued by the JNU Registrar alleged that some students disrupted the meeting of the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) at the Convention Centre of the University.

They did not allow DoS Umesh Kadam to be taken to hospital after he fell sick and his blood pressure shot up. 

The notice said Kadam’s condition was getting worse and even his wife and children pleaded with the students.

“This kind of behaviour by the students is highly condemnable and outrageous. The university is contemplating severe action against the students whose conduct today has been not only unbecoming but dangerous and shameful,” the notice said. 

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon alleged that the vice-chancellor was trying to show the protest in a negative light.

“The VC attempted to destroy the model which enables economically weaker students to come and study here,” he said.

