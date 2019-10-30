Home Cities Delhi

Congress to bet big on Young Turks in Delhi Assembly polls

Unheralded leaders to be given priority while choosing candidates.

Published: 30th October 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Subhash Chopra (C) with Kirti Azad and Arvinder Lovely.

Subhash Chopra (C) with Kirti Azad and Arvinder Lovely. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress will bet big on the party’s Young Turks in a bid to revive its dwindling political fortunes in the national capital ahead of the Assembly elections. Indicating as much on Tuesday, Subhash Chopra, the Congress’ newly-elected Delhi chief, said the grand old party would give priority to its young and unheralded crop when it comes to handing out tickets to contest the Assembly polls.

However, Chopra, who held the post previously, clarified that he had no immediate plan to ring in organizational changes to the party’s local unit. He said the party would scale up its effort to infuse a fresh burst of energy into its rank and file in a bid to perk up its poll prospects.

ALSO READ: Why municipalities would have a critical role to play in Delhi Assembly Elections

“We would give more priority to young faces when it comes to distributing tickets for the Assembly elections. Our list of candidates would be a mix of youth and experience. We will put together a team of 30-35 young members, who will be tasked with leading our social media outreach and will also be assigned roles in our research department,” Chop said.

The post of the party’s Delhi chief fell vacant after the demise of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

With the Assembly elections barely months away, the new chief faces a tough task to set the house in order in time for the polls.

“There is no immediate plan to bring any organizational change to our Delhi unit. Just wait and watch what happens. We’ll do something that you can’t imagine,” Chopra said during an interaction with media persons at the Congress’ Delhi office.

He said he will expose the BJP-led central government as well as the Arvind Kejriwal regime in the national capital by highlighting their failures on multiple fronts.

Also present at the media interaction were senior leaders Kirti Azad, JP Agarwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Sandip Dikshit and Rajesh Lilothia, among others.

Azad said, “We earned the respect of the Poorvanchalis by working for them. Kejriwal says people from Bihar come to the city on a train ticket of R500 and go back. (Delhi BJP chief) Manoj Tiwari blamed outsiders for 80 per cent crimes in Delhi. Both have cheated the Poorvanchalis.”

The Congress lost its 15-year hold of the national capital after being trounced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2013 elections. In the 2015 polls, the grand old party fared even worse as it failed to open its account.

Race against time for city Congress supremo
The post of the party’s Delhi chief fell vacant after the demise of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. The new chief faces a tough task to set the house in order in time for the Assembly polls. Subhash Chopra said he will highlight the failures of the Centre and AAP regime soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress delhi Delhi assembly elections Delhi elections
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp