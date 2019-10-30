Home Cities Delhi

Curtains to go up on six-day Urdu festival at Delhi's Connaught Place on October 30

There will be Sufi music, dance, poetry, plays and many more programmes in the six-day festival.

Published: 30th October 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

There will be Sufi music, dance, poetry and plays at the event.

There will be Sufi music, dance, poetry and plays at the event. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will organise a six-day Urdu Heritage Festival from Wednesday at the Central Park in Connaught Place, an official statement said on Tuesday.

There will be Sufi music, dance, poetry, plays and many more programmes in the six-day festival. “This year, many eminent personalities such as Anwar Hussain, Sufi Nizami brothers, Sithara, Fareed Sabri, Talat Aziz and Rekha Bharadwaj will perform (at the event),” the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Urdu is an integral part of the city’s cultural and literary history and it is also an important marker of its composite culture. He said the AAP government hopes to create an environment of harmony and love through the festival which will conclude on November 4.

“We want to ensure that Urdu is not only well preserved but it also advances linguistically and socially. Reaching out to a new audience is important in doing so,” Sisodia was quoted as saying in the statement.
“This celebration of Urdu will bring together all the lovers of Urdu who can enjoy the use of the language in varied forms,” the deputy CM added.  

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urdu festival Delhi Sufi Nizami brothers Anwar Hussain
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp