Home Cities Delhi

Deadline extended for Delhi flats under economically weaker section scheme

The land-owning agency has also extended the closing date for submitting applications, for 269 different type flats at various locations, launched separately for SC and ST category home-buyers.

Published: 30th October 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

The scheme for EWS flats is available online and home-seekers will be able to submit applications by August 30.

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite offering concession and slashing of prices, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has not received ‘expected’ response from the buyers for its 7,400 low-cost flats in Narela. In yet another effort to clear old inventory of economically weaker section (EWS) category residential units in the sub-city close to Delhi-Haryana border, the authority has extended the deadline for registration till November 30.

The land-owning agency has also extended the closing date for submitting applications, for 269 different type flats at various locations, launched separately for schedule caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) category home-buyers.   

“On public demand, it has been decided to extend the closing date for registration under DDA housing scheme for SC/STs from November 5 to November 30 and also to extend the closing date for registration under the housing scheme 2019 from October 30 to November 11,” said a notice issued by deputy director (coordination) housing.

A senior official of the authority said that after the news of proposed Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor of the Delhi Metro under its Phase-IV project, it is expected that the DDA would be able to dispose of these unsold units in Narela.

“Regardless of our efforts, we haven’t been able to sell them. We are running six schemes simultaneously but the response is far from satisfaction. The grave matter of concern is more 30, 000 under construction flats Narela. We hope that connectivity will help us to draw more buyers,” said the official.

The DDA has received about 300 for EWS flats scheme and 250 applications were submitted for SC’ ST category flats till last week. Both the schemes were launched on August 30 and September 05 respectively.

Under the flats scheme, about 7,400 units are up for sale at concessional rates.

These EWS residential units are located in pocket 1A, 1B, 1C, G7, G8, and sector V of Narela. Various category flats which are being offered to SC/ ST are in Paschim Vihar and Lok Nayak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DDA EWS Delhi Development Authority Economically Weaker Section Delhi-Haryana border
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp