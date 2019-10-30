Deadline extended for Delhi flats under economically weaker section scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite offering concession and slashing of prices, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has not received ‘expected’ response from the buyers for its 7,400 low-cost flats in Narela. In yet another effort to clear old inventory of economically weaker section (EWS) category residential units in the sub-city close to Delhi-Haryana border, the authority has extended the deadline for registration till November 30.

The land-owning agency has also extended the closing date for submitting applications, for 269 different type flats at various locations, launched separately for schedule caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) category home-buyers.

“On public demand, it has been decided to extend the closing date for registration under DDA housing scheme for SC/STs from November 5 to November 30 and also to extend the closing date for registration under the housing scheme 2019 from October 30 to November 11,” said a notice issued by deputy director (coordination) housing.

A senior official of the authority said that after the news of proposed Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor of the Delhi Metro under its Phase-IV project, it is expected that the DDA would be able to dispose of these unsold units in Narela.

“Regardless of our efforts, we haven’t been able to sell them. We are running six schemes simultaneously but the response is far from satisfaction. The grave matter of concern is more 30, 000 under construction flats Narela. We hope that connectivity will help us to draw more buyers,” said the official.

The DDA has received about 300 for EWS flats scheme and 250 applications were submitted for SC’ ST category flats till last week. Both the schemes were launched on August 30 and September 05 respectively.

Under the flats scheme, about 7,400 units are up for sale at concessional rates.

These EWS residential units are located in pocket 1A, 1B, 1C, G7, G8, and sector V of Narela. Various category flats which are being offered to SC/ ST are in Paschim Vihar and Lok Nayak.