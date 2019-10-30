Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal boards buses to get feedback about free-ride scheme

There are around 5,600 DTC and cluster buses where women can avail free-ride under the scheme through a pink ticket having face value of Rs 10 each.

Published: 30th October 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Secretariat in New Delhi on October 30, 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal boarded public buses on Wednesday to get feedback from women passengers about his government's free-ride scheme.

According to official figures released by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday, over 4.77 lakh women availed pink tickets for free ride on the first day of the scheme on Tuesday.

In another tweet, the chief minister said the presence of bus marshals deployed by the Aam Aadmi Party government was creating a sense of safety among women passengers and "fear amongst eve-teasers."

There are around 5,600 DTC and cluster buses where women can avail free-ride under the scheme through a pink ticket having face value of Rs 10 each. The government has set aside Rs 140 crore to implement the scheme.

A DTC official said the number of ticketed passengers on Tuesday was 13.65 lakh, of which 4.77 lakh pink tickets were issued to women passengers, who comprise 34.94 per cent of the total ridership.The highest number of pink tickets - 1.33 lakh - were issued in the north zone of DTC, while the lowest number of pink tickets - 1.03 lakh - were issued in the east zone.

Launching the scheme on Tuesday on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj', Kejriwal had hailed the move as "historic", saying it would increase women's role in Delhi's economy besides empowering them.

