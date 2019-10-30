Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's AIIMS survey to assess its infrastructure needs

The Union Cabinet had in March given its in-principle approval to implement the redevelopment master plan.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS administration has initiated a survey to assess space and infrastructure requirements of its departments and divisions for transforming the premier institute into a “world-class medical university” by 2024.

The Union Cabinet had in March given its in-principle approval to implement the redevelopment master plan.

The administration has now asked the heads of all departments, divisions and various facilities to suggest their needs and vision for the institute during this survey.

ALSO READ: Short of quality faculty, second-generation AIIMS have fewer footfalls

The master plan aims at freeing up adequate space at the institute through redevelopment, expansion and reorganising the land usage to ensure most appropriate utilisation of resources for the next 20 years.

“While it would be preferred that a single, comprehensive document is prepared by departments/divisions and facilities within the institute, individuals and organisations within AIIMS are also welcome to suggest their needs and vision for the institute through this survey,” a communique issued to all the departments read.

“The document should anticipate the space and infrastructure requirements over the next 20-30 years. It should be built on a comprehensive vision and not simply a reflection of patient-care needs. Data regarding manpower and staff are not to be provided in this document.

It is anticipated that this form may not be sufficiently appropriate for each speciality and has been made to harmonise data collection,” it stated.

The project is aimed at providing highly specialised state-of-the-art healthcare to patients.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi aiims AIIMS administration
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp