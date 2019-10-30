Retired judge to manage affairs of Sai Baba Temple on Lodhi Road

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has appointed one of its former judges as an administrator to manage the affairs of the Sai Baba Temple at Lodhi Road. The temple’s existing administration is facing allegations of irregularities and illegalities.

The court said it has become imperative to take away the reins of management of the Shri Sai Bhakta Samaj, the society which manages the temple, from the incumbent office bearers so that they may also feel the urgency of conducting fresh elections to the managing committee.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said it appears that the status quo, by which the incumbent office bearers are in complete control of all assets and resources of the Samaj since 2006, suits them fine and tempts them to stall and delay the process of fresh elections.

The high court-appointed retired justice Pratibha Rani pro-tem as an administrator to take over, manage and administer the affairs of the Samaj, including in relation to taking policy decisions as well as supervising and managing the routine day-to-day matters of the Samaj.

However, it made it clear that the administrator shall neither take any policy decisions nor make any financial commitments, for or on behalf of the Samaj, that involves a financial outflow of more than R10 lakh without prior approval of this court.

“It has now become urgent and imperative to first save the institution and preserve the solemnity of the functions that the Samaj performs in relation to the Shri Sai Temple,” the judge said.

The interim order, passed in August, has been made available now. The order came in response to a petition filed by several life-members of the Samaj and members of the managing committee alleging grave irregularities in its management.

(With PTI inputs)