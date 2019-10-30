Thousands to run for unity on October 31, snarls likely

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic will be affected near the India Gate on Thursday as the ‘Run for Unity’ will be flagged off from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, officials said.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000 participants will take part in the event and the programme is likely to cause traffic congestion at the C-Hexagon, India Gate, and nearby areas.

The run will start from the main gate of the stadium and end at Amar Jawan Jyoti via C Hexagon Rajpath Crossing, the officials said. The stretch might be closed from 6.30 am to 8.30 am on Thursday, they said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged people who commute in their vehicles to avoid the C-Hexagon and choose alternate routes.

Towering at 182 metres, more than the iconic Statue of Liberty in the US, the Statue of Unity is the tallest in the world. The statue overlooks the Narmada dam and is located on a river island called Sadhu Bet. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With PTI inputs)