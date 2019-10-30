Home Cities Delhi

We sit down with prominent hairstylist Dar Barot for tips on hair care

Dar Barot runs Hair by Dar, St. James’ Courtyard, Taj Hotel, next to Buckingham Palace. Six weeks ago, Kajol got her hair cut by him here.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Dar Barot runs Hair by Dar, St. James’ Courtyard, Taj Hotel, next to Buckingham Palace. Six weeks ago, Kajol got her hair cut by him here. And last week, the UK-based hairstylist of Indian origin was in Delhi to attend Ritu Beri’s event The Luxury League.

Dar has 30 years of hairstyling experience and spoke to The Morning Standard about hair trends and hair care. Excerpts:

What are your thoughts before styling someone’s hair?
Hair is not just hair. It’s your crown. You take off everything before going to bed. Be it clothes, makeup or jewellery, but hair is what stays there. There are two ways to make you look better with them. One you can cut the hair in a way that makes them look nice to beholders. Ninety-five per cent of hairdressers cut hair this way. I am among the five per cent, who do it differently. I consider the client as a personality, not just ‘a head of hair’. And I create a hairstyle to suit their lifestyle.

What hairstyles are in this winter and wedding season?
Blunt bob is the most manageable look one would want for the cold weather. While the Rajput style long-braided hair with flowers and height on the top would be my pick for the festive and wedding season.

Is an ongoing trend suitable for every woman?
Yes. The theory of which hairstyle goes with which face shape is all rubbish. Any hairstyle can work on any face. It’s about sculpturing the hair around the face. Also, on the texture of hair, whether it can take that particular style.

What do you think of the hair industry in India?
There is competition, but only of getting more clients. Clients don’t know any better, and if you also don’t know, how will you guide them? Besides, academies like Wella and L’Oréal are bringing people from abroad to train people here.

How will the English know what suits Indian culture? They need to do a proper framework on what suits Indian hair types and have proper trainers for their staff.

Most satisfying part of the job?
A happy, contented smile on a client’s face.

