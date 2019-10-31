Home Cities Delhi

Avoid walks, stay hydrated, advise doctors as pollution spikes

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quantity index was recorded at 416 at 11 am.

Published: 31st October 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

With rise in pollution, masks are hot property in the Capital.

With rise in pollution, masks are hot property in the Capital.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With pollution figures continuing to breach hazardous levels on Wednesday, doctors advised people to take a lot of precautions, including wearing face masks and avoiding early morning and late evening walks as the concentration of pollutants is highest during this period.

“Intake of every 22 micrograms per cubic metre of polluted air is equivalent to smoking one cigarette. So, whether the PM2.5 level is 700 or 300 units, the impact is still as bad.

People need to take precautions, especially those suffering from asthma, bronchitis or other respiratory illness,” said Arvind Kumar, a lung surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Doctors at other hospitals also prescribed dos and don’ts, with pollution levels continuing to be in the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday.

Shiv Kumar Pandey, an auto-rickshaw driver, said, the worsening pollution level makes it difficult to drive, as bad air causes irritation in eyes and skin.

