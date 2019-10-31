Delhi Commission for Women chief interacts with women on bus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: DCW chief Swati Maliwal and members of the commission on Wednesday interacted with women on the issue of free bus rides and deployment of marshals in DTC buses. The Delhi Commission for Women chief boarded a bus from ITO bus stop towards Police Headquarters and spoke to women travelling in the bus.

“On my way to home from office, I travelled in a bus and spoke to women on the free journey given by Delhi government. Everyone had a big smile on their faces and were saying that they will save a lot of money every month. Truly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a unique gift to all the sisters,” she said in a tweet.

दफ्तर से घर जाते हुए बस में सफर किया & महिलाओं से दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा दी जा रही मुफ्त यात्रा पर बात की! सबके चेहरे पर बड़ी मुस्कान थी & कह रहीं थी कि हर महीने खूब पैसे बचेंगे।



सच में भैया दूज का नायाब तोहफा दिया है सभी बहनों को @arvindkejriwal जी ने! ऐतिहासिक निर्णय pic.twitter.com/0CWutRWN8y — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 30, 2019

The free ride scheme was announced by Kejriwal for women in buses and metro trains in June.

However, it could not be done for metro trains as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought time to work out plans for its implementation.