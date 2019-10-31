Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Commission for Women chief interacts with women on bus

DCW chief Swati Maliwal and members of the commission on Wednesday interacted with women on the issue of free bus rides and deployment of marshals in DTC buses.

Published: 31st October 2019

The Delhi Commission for Women chief boarded a bus from ITO bus stop towards Police Headquarters.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  DCW chief Swati Maliwal and members of the commission on Wednesday interacted with women on the issue of free bus rides and deployment of marshals in DTC buses. The Delhi Commission for Women chief boarded a bus from ITO bus stop towards Police Headquarters and spoke to women travelling in the bus.

“On my way to home from office, I travelled in a bus and spoke to women on the free journey given by Delhi government. Everyone had a big smile on their faces and were saying that they will save a lot of money every month. Truly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a unique gift to all the sisters,” she said in a tweet. 

The free ride scheme was announced by Kejriwal for women in buses and metro trains in June.

However, it could not be done for metro trains as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought time to work out plans for its implementation.

