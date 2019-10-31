Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government plans field projects for students

As part of the project, the students will have to prepare a budget and execute their plan in a way as to leave a significant impact on their social or business projects.

Published: 31st October 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

school, class room, students, studying, roll call

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of an Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum introduced in government schools three months ago, the government has decided to provide a real-world immersive experience outside school through field projects for students.

“As part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, students will be encouraged to pursue business opportunities or take up social challenges using ‘seed money’ worth Rs 1,000 for each of them. Using this money, they will endeavour to make a profit or leave a lasting impact with their social pursuits. The project will be implemented over the next two months,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters on Wednesday.

As part of the project, the students will have to prepare a budget and execute their plan in a way as to leave a significant impact on their social or business projects.

Students of classes of 11 and 12 will form teams and pursue their projects outside school hours.

“This scheme is extremely important, as it can drive students to social pursuits and also help instill entrepreneurship skills in them. Three lakh students in our government schools will draw up plans for their respective entrepreneurial activities,” the deputy CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp