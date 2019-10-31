Delhi government plans field projects for students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of an Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum introduced in government schools three months ago, the government has decided to provide a real-world immersive experience outside school through field projects for students.

“As part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, students will be encouraged to pursue business opportunities or take up social challenges using ‘seed money’ worth Rs 1,000 for each of them. Using this money, they will endeavour to make a profit or leave a lasting impact with their social pursuits. The project will be implemented over the next two months,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters on Wednesday.

As part of the project, the students will have to prepare a budget and execute their plan in a way as to leave a significant impact on their social or business projects.

Students of classes of 11 and 12 will form teams and pursue their projects outside school hours.

“This scheme is extremely important, as it can drive students to social pursuits and also help instill entrepreneurship skills in them. Three lakh students in our government schools will draw up plans for their respective entrepreneurial activities,” the deputy CM said.