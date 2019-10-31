Home Cities Delhi

Grammy awardee veena player Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt talks about healing through music

Published: 31st October 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With the aim to highlight the therapeutic benefits of music and dance in restoring individual health and harmony, the event today will feature a play and lecture-demonstration on music and therapy.

“The total experience was very much scintillating and very enjoyable for us, the artists and the audience alike,” said Grammy awardee veena player Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, in a conversation with The Morning Standard yesterday.

The acclaimed musician was part of the two-day festival, titled 7th International Arts Festival, in the capital city. “To perform here was glorious and the audience got a great taste of world music scenario. It’s always a delight to perform for the Delhi audience,” added Bhatt on his connection to Delhi.

With the aim to highlight the therapeutic benefits of music and dance in restoring individual health and harmony, the event today will feature a play and lecture-demonstration on music and therapy.

Titled Rakt-Kalyan, directed by Santanau Bose, the play weaves a narrative of a vibrant and prosperous society plunged into anarchy and terror. It was written by acclaimed playwright Girish Karnad in 1989 during the mandir-Mandal conflict present at that time. 

The second day will also witness talk on how music governs and heal our mind.

Till: October 31, 6:45 pm onwards

At: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Delhi 

