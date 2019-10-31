Haven't decided on what to do for Halloween? Here is a list of places in Delhi that you can drop by!

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The end of this month marks the celebration of the mysterious tradition of Halloween. Borrowed from the West, this day has now become an important marker in Delhi’s event calendar.

From showing off tattoos to scary costumes, theme parties to theme food, the city had them all.

ALSO READ: 'Halloween Takeover' in Delhi by Unbolly

Here are a few places you can stop by to make the day even more fun.

The Joker Mania

“Crazy Jokers will haunt you this Halloween,” says Priyank Sukhija, Owner of Dragonfly, adding that Dragonfly will infuse its own brand of spookiness to the scene. “You can enjoy our cocktails Batsy, Harley, The Clown Prince, The Killing Joke and Arkham Asylum.” These drinks, based on the concept of Manga Mixology, involve components, mixture and presentation.

Witch’s Kitchen & Dracula’s Bar

For a mix of food, drinks and games, head to Cafe Delhi Heights that will turn into a Witch’s kitchen with a Dracula’s bar. Their lineup involves fun and witty games like aiming a ball at the Zombie’s eye to win freebies. Scary music, spooky props, satiating grubs and scrumptious drinks will further up the drama. Founder Vikrant Batra feels the festival’s popularity has prompted people to look for new ways of celebrating it. “This year we have an interesting theme to serve an unmatchable Halloween experience to our guests”. Like a special Trick or Treat menu doling Blood-Curdling Pumpkin Soup, Scary Hot garlic chicken wings and so on.

An All White Eerie Party

Molecule Air Bar is hosting a party for the dead. The All White Ghostly Gathering with women walking in white saris holding candles and faces painted white. Not to forget ‘dead brides’ and mummies. Their special menu has White mask, Devil’s spirit and more.



Finding Alice

Priyank Sukhija and Natasha Jain Plum by Bentchair, Janpath and Aerocity, have curated a special ‘Alice in Plumazing Wonderland’ theme. Sukhija explains, “On the offer are cocktails like Absolem, Alice, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatters Tea and Queen of Hearts.”

Be Party Ready!

For those wanting to shake a leg, there’s Prank-o-ween 3.0 party at Prankster, Sec 29 Gurugram, with DJ Deepster belting some deadly music tracks. Owner, Inderjeet Banga explains that the idea is simple. “Prank and scare to such a level that it brings the most cherished memories. We will fill the entire place with Halloween props and also have the trick or treat ritual. So wear spooky nails and horror. mask to bring out the scare!”