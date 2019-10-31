Home Cities Delhi

Haven't decided on what to do for Halloween? Here is a list of places in Delhi that you can drop by!

As Delhi gears up to celebrate Halloween, The Morning Standard enlists the perfect party places.

Published: 31st October 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Here, women are seen in costumes at a Halloween party.

Here, women are seen in costumes at a Halloween party.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The end of this month marks the celebration of the mysterious tradition of Halloween. Borrowed from the West, this day has now become an important marker in Delhi’s event calendar.

From showing off tattoos to scary costumes, theme parties to theme food, the city had them all.

ALSO READ: 'Halloween Takeover' in Delhi by Unbolly

Here are a few places you can stop by to make the day even more fun.

The Joker Mania
“Crazy Jokers will haunt you this Halloween,” says Priyank Sukhija, Owner of Dragonfly, adding that Dragonfly will infuse its own brand of spookiness to the scene. “You can enjoy our cocktails Batsy, Harley, The Clown Prince, The Killing Joke and Arkham Asylum.” These drinks, based on the concept of Manga Mixology, involve components, mixture and presentation.

Witch’s Kitchen & Dracula’s Bar
For a mix of food, drinks and games, head to Cafe Delhi Heights that will turn into a Witch’s kitchen with a Dracula’s bar. Their lineup involves fun and witty games like aiming a ball at the Zombie’s eye to win freebies. Scary music, spooky props, satiating grubs and scrumptious drinks will further up the drama. Founder Vikrant Batra feels the festival’s popularity has prompted people to look for new ways of celebrating it. “This year we have an interesting theme to serve an unmatchable Halloween experience to our guests”. Like a special Trick or Treat menu doling Blood-Curdling Pumpkin Soup, Scary Hot garlic chicken wings and so on.

An All White Eerie Party
Molecule Air Bar is hosting a party for the dead. The All White Ghostly Gathering with women walking in white saris holding candles and faces painted white. Not to forget ‘dead brides’ and mummies. Their special menu has White mask, Devil’s spirit and more.
 

Finding Alice
Priyank Sukhija and Natasha Jain Plum by Bentchair, Janpath and Aerocity, have curated a special ‘Alice in Plumazing Wonderland’ theme. Sukhija explains, “On the offer are cocktails like Absolem, Alice, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatters Tea and Queen of Hearts.”

Be Party Ready!
For those wanting to shake a leg, there’s Prank-o-ween 3.0 party at Prankster, Sec 29 Gurugram, with DJ Deepster belting some deadly music tracks. Owner, Inderjeet Banga explains that the idea is simple. “Prank and scare to such a level that it brings the most cherished memories. We will fill the entire place with Halloween props and also have the trick or treat ritual. So wear spooky nails and horror. mask to bring out the scare!”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Halloween party Halloween party in delhi Delhi halloween party
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp