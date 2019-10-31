Jamia Millia announces four new departments 

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI:  Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced that the university will have four new departments related to design, environment, hospice studies, hospital management or old-age care.“The university is planning to put Jamia on the national map with respect to environmental studies and climate action.

The new departments — environment sciences; design and innovation; hospital management; and hospice studies — are in the offing,” JMI Chancellor Najma Heptulla said during the varsity’s annual convocation.

The event was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Governor of Manipur, Dr Najma Heptualla. 

Heptulla said that the university has put in place an innovation and entrepreneurship cell for students and faculty to come together to work on various technological projects.

Apart from the four proposed departments, the university has been trying to start a medical college cum hospital.

Both JMI Chancellor and VC pleaded to the government for help in setting up a medical college-cum-hospital in the university. They urged President Kovind and HRD Minister Pokriyal to help the university in acquiring land for the purpose.

Kovind said Jamia is the symbol of the country’s composite culture. “The students have to work relentlessly towards this goal,” he added.

Date extended
IIT-Delhi on Wednesday announced that they have extended their application process for aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir.

