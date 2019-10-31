The International Film Festival of India 2019 to celebrate the best of Asian films

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will present a specially-curated section which consists of new and dynamic films that have made their mark from among Asian countries and filmmakers to mark its 50th year.

The festival will be held in Goa from November 20-28. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Soul of Asia’.

The films to be showcased in this section include Chinese films Feelings to Tell by Wen LI, Summer is the Coldest Season by Sun Zhou, The Fourth Wall co-directed by Zhang Chong and Bo Zhang, Japanese film Ten Years Japan, Taiwanese film Ten Years Taiwan, The Other Half directed by Lalith Rathnayake from Srilanka and Wet Season directed by Anthony Chen is co-produced by Singapore and Taiwan.

Amongst these, Ten Years Japan and Ten Years Taiwan are omnibus films which started with the Ten Years series in 2015 and reflect how young directors from their respective countries envision their immediate surroundings in a decade’s time and a depiction of the times ahead.

The 50th edition will witness over 200 films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section and around 10,000 people are expected to participate in the festival, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A tribute to classics

A special Oscar Retrospective section will celebrate films that bagged the award and also those which were nominated for it. They comprise the popular and evergreen Hollywood classics made by some of the most respected names in Hollywood including Casablanca by Michael Curtiz and Gone With the Wind by Victor Fleming.