Home Cities Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh stopped from boarding flight, IndiGo regrets inconvenience

Sanjay Singh, an AAP MP, had to book a ticket in another flight for Bhopal as he could not board the 6.30 am IndiGo flight.

Published: 01st September 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Singh, AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The low-cost airline, IndiGo, on Sunday regretted the inconvenience caused to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was stopped at Delhi Airport from boarding Bhopal-bound airline flight allegedly due to being late.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to MP Sanjay Singh. In the interest of other customers onboard and to fulfill our promise of on-time departure, the gates close 25 minutes prior to departure," IndiGo said in a statement.

"We are committed to providing on-time and hassle-free service to our passengers and made the best efforts to make alternate arrangements for Singh. Once again we deeply regret the inconvenience caused to Singh," it added. According to Singh, despite him having the boarding pass and undergoing the security check, he was not allowed by IndiGo staff to board his flight.

Annoyed with this, Singh took to Twitter and urged Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to look into the matter. "I was going today to Bhopal to attend the bank employees' program but became a victim of the misconduct of IndiGo6E, famous for its misbehaviour. I had a boarding pass. Security check was done. Gate was opened but I was not allowed to go @HardeepSPuri please take cognizance," he tweeted.

Singh said that he would also complain about the incident to the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

"IndiGo's staff didn't allow me to board even though I was on time. They misbehaved with me. I will take up this issue with Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu about how IndiGo airline staff are rude and misbehave with the passengers," Singh added.

Finally, Singh took Air India flight for Bhopal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo Delhi Airport Sanjay Singh Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp