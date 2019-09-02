Home Cities Delhi

3,900 challans issued in Delhi on first day of new Motor Vehicles Act

traffic police

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police issued 3,900 challans to traffic rule violators after the amended motor vehicles act came into effect on Sunday, officials said.

Parliament in July passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety.

According to data shared by the traffic police, it issued 3,900 challans on Sunday.

The Delhi government will hold consultations with stakeholders, including traffic police, before issuing compounding notification with regard to implementation of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

"Since heavy penalties have been prescribed under the Act after a gap of many years ,the compounding notification will be issued with serious consultation with traffic police and other stake holders," Gahlot said in a statement.

Section 200 of MV Act authorizes the Delhi government to issue a gazette notification for compounding of certain offences, indicating as to who will be the person who can compound the offence.

Under the new law, people not wearing helmets or seat-belts will be fined Rs 1,000, which was Rs 100 earlier, while those driving without a licence can be fined Rs 5,000 or face three-month jail.

 

