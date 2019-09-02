Home Cities Delhi

Delhi doctor jumps to death at GTB hospital campus

The victim has been identified as Pallav Sahariya, a resident of Guwahati in Assam, who worked at a private hospital in Noida. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old doctor committed suicide by jumping off the eighth-floor of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital campus in east Delhi, where he was residing with his family, police said on Sunday.

According to police, he was staying at the residential quarter allotted to his wife, who works at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital as the Head of Department at its Blood Bank department. 

A senior police officer said that a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 pm on Saturday.

“He was admitted to the emergency ward of the same hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment,” he said.

“His wife was on duty at the hospital while he was at his house with his mother-in-law when he took the extreme step,” the officer said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from his possession. 
“None of his relatives have any idea about what could have led to his decision to commit suicide,” the officer said. 

“The investigation will be taken forward when they are here,” the officer stated, adding the victim’s post-mortem would be conducted when his parents, who are on their way to Delhi, arrive.

A probe under section 174 (unnatural death) of The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been initiated and further investigation is underway.

In April this year, a 22-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

